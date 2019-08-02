Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy G. Buck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patsy G. Buck COLUMBIA - The funeral service for Patsy G. Buck, 89, of Columbia, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at St. Andrews Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29210 with the Reverend Dr. Ronald "Dee" Vaughan officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. A private family interment was held at Bush River Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Buck was born on June 19, 1930, in Columbia, SC to the late Vivian Q. Gobbel and Mary Palmer Sease Gobbel. She passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Pat was a former member of Park Street Baptist Church for over 30 years where she taught Sunday school and led the Women's Missionary Union (WMU). She was also a 20- year member of St. Andrews Baptist Church where she remained involved in missions and enjoyed traveling and singing with her Saints Alive group. Pat was a graduate of the Old Columbia High School Class of 1947. She loved children and was a preschool teacher for many years and later as a librarian with Richland County Library. Pat met and married her childhood sweetheart, Richard, and had a beautiful marriage for over 73 years. She stayed on the go as an active and enthusiastic mother of 5. She was a lovely Southern lady who enjoyed her church, sharing with others, traveling, playing the piano, and especially making lunches, Holidays, and birthday special for her family and friends. She loved her family unconditionally and sacrificed unselfishly for others. Her life exemplified peace, honor, and service. She died with contentment while trusting in Jesus Christ, her Savior. Surviving are her loving husband, Richard L. Buck; daughter, Laura B. Derrick (Jimmy) of Columbia; sons, Michael P. Buck (Patrice) of Saluda, Stephen G. Buck (Susan) of Columbia, David L. Buck of Columbia, and R. Glenn Buck (Jerri) of Raleigh, NC. She was most proud of her 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; as well as a number of nieces and nephews. Those who preceded her in death were her late parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrews Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29210. Online condolences may be sent to

