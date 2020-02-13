Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Quattlebaum. View Sign Service Information Ramey Funeral Home 202 North Rudolph St. Saluda , SC 29138 (864)-445-2366 Send Flowers Obituary

Patsy Quattlebaum SALUDA - Mrs. Patsy Quattlebaum passed away at her home in Saluda, S.C., surrounded by family, on Monday, February 10, 2020. Visitation will be on Friday evening, February 14 from 5-7 PM at Ramey Funeral Home. Her service will be held at St. Paul United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 15 at 2 PM with burial to follow at Travis Park Cemetery. Patsy was born on May 8, 1931 and adopted as an infant into the family of Lizzie and Arno DeLoach. She was predeceased by her parents and husband of 61 years, Thomas William Quattlebaum. She is survived by her three daughters, Pamela Q. Combs (Don) of Norfolk, Virginia; Anne Q. DuRant (Bruce) of Charleston, S.C.; and Patricia Q. Kirtley (Chris) of Chapin, S.C. and seven grandchildren, Kathryn D. Rogers (Travis) of Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Cole Combs of Washington, D.C.; Douglas DuRant of Seattle, Washington; Ford Combs of Manassas, Virginia; Sydney M. Mitchell (Cole) of Chapin, S.C.; Addison Menger of Chapin, S.C. and Steven Kirtley of Nashville, Tennessee. She also is survived by her brothers and sisters in law and their families, Frances Q. Cogburn; Melvin (Bubba) Quattlebaum; Randolph and Pat Quattlebaum; Jim and Norma Quattlebaum; Cephia Quattlebaum; and Cindy Quattlebaum and by cousins Annelle Minick and Brenda Rickenbacker and their families. Mrs. Quattlebaum graduated from Saluda High School in 1949 and attended Winthrop College. She and Tom were married in 1950 and made their home in Saluda. Patsy served as accountant and bookkeeper for Tom's business, Quattlebaum Heating and Air Conditioning and was an officer with First Citizens Bank for over 20 years retiring in 1996. She was a near life-long member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and enjoyed her church circle serving ably for many years. She loved bridge and her bridge friends. She faithfully played in at least two clubs until illness prevented her hosting or attending the games. She insisted just last month that she hoped to return to play in a week or two when she was feeling a little better. She loved to read and after retirement from the bank, enjoyed always having a good book at hand. She completed her daily crossword puzzles often challenging other family members with her accuracy. She was an avid card and board gamer and as the kids would say GMom always wins! Patsy wished to thank her family and friends for their faithful and loving support throughout her last few months. She and her family appreciated her compassionate daily care givers, Nivea Hill, Lenora Springs, and recently Marasia Graham, as well as, for the services provided by Hospice of South Carolina during her final days. Gifts in Patsy's honor and memory may be directed to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 102 East Butler Avenue, Saluda, S.C. 29138 or to a . Memories and condolences may be shared online at

