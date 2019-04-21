Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Ransom. View Sign

Patsy Ann Ransom COLUMBIA - Patsy Ann Ransom, 79, of Columbia, passed away on April 19, 2019 in the loving care of the nurses and doctors at Providence Hospital. She was born January 22, 1940 in Lewisburg, West Virginia to Hobart and Grace Sutphin. She was preceded in death by her best friend and husband of more than 40 years, Allan H. Ransom, in April of 2008. Patsy started her 30+ year real estate career with the Cogdell Group in 1976. She would often talk in length about her experiences and took great pride with everything she achieved professionally and personally. Patsy's father was a coal miner, ultimately owning his own coal mine later in life, and her mother a loving homemaker. This unique home dynamic shaped the woman she became. She was straight and true in everything she did. If it came across her mind, it came out of her mouth, and we loved her for it. She lived fearlessly and was quick to defend what she believed in. She loved unconditionally and was always there to offer sage advice when it was needed. Her spirited and often humorous debates across a wide range of subjects will be missed. She was our matriarch, our anchor and always epitomized a life of love, hard work and family. We will miss her, but each day we will strive to live a life that she would be proud of with the same level of passion, integrity, loyalty and morality that she spent a lifetime embodying. Patsy is survived by sons Marshall (Michelle) Ransom, Jonathan Ransom and daughter Adrien (Robert) Robinson as well as her beloved grandchildren Connor Ransom, Jackson Ransom, Robbie Robinson and Sydney Robinson. Ephesians 4:32 Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her name towards her favorite causes PETS inc, the Humane Society, or ASPCA.

