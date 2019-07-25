Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Ward Barbree. View Sign Service Information Carolina Funeral Home 215 East Highway 378 Bypass Scranton , SC 29591 (843)-389-3780 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Carolina Funeral Home 215 East Highway 378 Bypass Scranton , SC 29591 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patsy Ward Barbree March 31, 1933 July 23, 2019 LAKE CITY - Patsy Ward Barbree, 86, of Lake City, South Carolina, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was a beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grand-mother and friend. Patsy was born March 31, 1933 in Lake City. She was a daughter of the late Luther Ward and Ruth Baker Ward. Patsy grew up in Lake City where she spent her years with her brothers, sister and extended family. She graduated from Lake City High School and later received a bachelor of Arts degree from Columbia College in Columbia, SC . She excelled in music. Her love of music inspired her to study at Chautauqua School of Art in New York. In 1956, Patsy met the love of her life, Eugene Cooper Barbree. They married in 1957 and spent 58 wonderful years together. Gene and Patsy lived the majority of their married life in Atlanta, Georgia, a city she loved dearly. Patsy taught school in the Fulton County School System during her time in Atlanta. In 1976, Gene and Patsy moved their family to Lake City and opened Barbree Office Supply. Eventually they retired to Lake Marion where Patsy spent her time loving her family, her church, her music and her friends. Patsy was an active member of the New Covenant Presbyterian Church. Patsy and Gene volunteered many hours at Lake Marion Nursing Home. In 2016, after the death of her husband, Patsy relocated to Lake City to be closer to her family. In her last three years, she spent her time doing those things she loved the most which included family, especially those grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as cooking and her time at the beach. Patsy is survived by her two daughters, Karen (Marion) Barbree Fowler, Heidi (Lewis) Barbree McKnight, six grandchildren, Heather (Timothy James) McCutcheon Gregoire, Marion Stephenson (Whitney) Fowler, IV, Brett (Virginia) Barbree Fowler, Blake Barbree Kirven, Rheanna (Michael) McKnight Burton, Alayne Marie McKnight and two great-granddaughters, Kaylee Bree Gregoire, Elloree Virginia Fowler and one great-grandson, Marion Stephenson Fowler V and a sister, Ruby Lee Ward Easom and a brother, Jack H. Ward. She is predeceased by her husband, Eugene Cooper Barbree, her parents, Luther Ward and Ruth Baker Ward and two brothers, Bobby Preston Ward and Luther Cornelius Ward. The family would love to thank Dr. Albert Mims, the outstanding team of caregivers at Amedysys and her good friend, Teri Hampton. There will be a private family burial. Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 25, from 5:00 7:00 pm at Carolina Funeral Home located at 215 E. Highway 378 Bypass, Scranton, SC. Memorials may be made to Carolina Academy, 351 N. Country Club Road, Lake City, SC 29560 or to a .

