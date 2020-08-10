Patsy Waters CAMDEN - Funeral service for Patricia Cook "Patsy" Waters, 85, will be held on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Camden with burial to follow in Quaker Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, Camden Lottie Moon Christmas Offering. Mrs. Waters, wife of the late Gilbert DuPre Waters, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Born in Kershaw, she was the daughter of the late William Culp and Addie Mae Poole Cook. She received her bachelor's degree from Furman University and retired from the South Carolina Board of Disability and Special Needs. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church where she was a member and director of WMU, sang in the Adult and Silvertones Choirs, and was a teacher for the JOY Sunday School Class. Mrs. Waters had a passion for missions and was a former trustee for the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention. She also enjoyed gardening. Surviving are her daughter, Celeste Toole (Eric) of Lugoff; sister, Sandra Graham of West Columbia; and granddaughters, Kathleen Toole, and Meredith Brenton (Christopher) all of Columbia. She was predeceased by a sister, Helen Twitty. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net
.