Pattie Eugene "Pat" Doolittle RIDGEWAY - Mr. Pattie Eugene "Pat" Doolittle, 82, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Chester with Rev. Clay Waldrip and Rev. John McKeown officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM Monday, May 27, 2019, at Barron Funeral Home, 133 Wylie St., Chester, SC 29706. Mr. Doolittle was born June 17, 1936 in Fairfield County, SC and was a son of the late Pattie Jeru Doolittle and Nellie Kate Fuller Doolittle. He was a graduate of Brookland-Cayce High School Class of 1954 and a veteran of the S.C. Army National Guard. Mr. Doolittle was retired from Lance Corporation and also worked part-time with Lake Wateree State Park. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Chester where he always looked forward to the "Birthday Bash" and helping cook steaks for that event. Mr. Doolittle was also a member of Richburg Masonic Lodge #111. He is survived by his wife, Ruby Lee Dooley Doolittle; two daughters, Vickie D. Welchel (Walter) of Chester and Brenda Mills (Harold "Skeeter") of Rock Hill; one son, Wesley Doolittle (Kathy) of N. Augusta; six grandchildren, Jessica Johnston (Louis) of Lexington, Joey Welchel of Chester, Winston Mills (Stefanie) of Rock Hill, Anna Mills of Greenville, T.J. Doolittle (Elizabeth) of N. Augusta and Andrew Doolittle (Taylor) of N. Augusta; five great grandchildren; one sister, Frances Dantzler of Gilbert; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Doolittle was preceded in death by a brother, Sherwood Doolittle. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 518, Chester, SC 29706. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on May 29, 2019