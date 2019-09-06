Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Clarendon Ballou. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PAUL CLARENDON BALLOU COLUMBIA - My heart is broken as I write about the man I loved, my constant companion, who died at home on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from an aggressive cancer that showed no mercy. Paul was born in Atlanta, Ga. February 20, 1957. He was an "Army Brat" who lived in and out of the country with his family of eight brothers, finally settling in Columbia, S.C. after his father's retirement in 1972. He attended Cardinal Newman, was an exceptional student and football player who played alongside his future brothers-in-law, the Whitlarks. Paul attended Furman University and USC School of Law and practiced for many years in Columbia, oftentimes representing the marginalized and disenfranchised, and was grateful for any success he achieved along the way. Paul is survived by his loving companion of 38 years, Merge Whitlark Ballou and his wonderful and deeply loved children, Mary Catherine and William Ballou; his mother, Gery L. Ballou "Nana," brothers William R. "Rip" Ballou, ohn Ballou (Tam), Steve Ballou (Louise), Ted Ballou, Tom Ballou (Heather), Pete Ballou, Dan Ballou (Joanne), and Jim Ballou (Kim). Paul is also survived by brothers-in-law, Henry Whitlark (Barbara), Forrest Whitlark (Taryn), Mark Whitlark, Joe Whitlark (Linda), and Kevin Whitlark (Lisa); as well as additional sisters-in-law, Catharine Nold (Mark), Faith Maraldo, Liz Whitlark, Ruth Ballou, Nancy Currey, and Trace Ballou. He also leaves a host of loving nieces and nephews and cousins too numerous to name, along with his three canine cohorts "Ellie", "Lucy," and "Rocky," who ran, swam, barked, ate and bit their way into his heart. Paul was pre-deceased by his father Lt. (Ret.) William R. Ballou, and his beloved son Erik Whitlark Ballou. Paul was a good and honorable man who used his keen intellect and Eagle Scout skills to explore, explain and enhance himself, his family and the world he lived in -- he left it a better place and will be greatly missed. He was happy to donate his body to the USC School of Medicine and contribute to educational opportunities for the next generation of medical students. Thank you to Dr. Sommers and his SCOA team (chemotherapy, home health and hospice services), as well as the staff in the ERs, Radiology, and Lab units at Richland, Baptist and Providence Hospital, all of whom helped make the last days of Paul's life tolerable. The Funeral Mass for Paul will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, on Devine Street in Columbia, with a reception following at the parish Administration Building. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harvest Hope Food Bank, the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Joseph Church or a .

