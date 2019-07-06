Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul D. Gunter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Paul Davis Gunter LEESVILLE- Paul Davis Gunter, 74, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Steadman Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery with Rev. Bill Padgett officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the church, other times at his home. Active pallbearers will be Cody Gunter, Matt Rush, Colton and Rivers Bedenbaugh, Mason Gunter and Tracy C. Gunter, III. Honorary pallbearers will be the employees of North Edisto Logging. Mr. Gunter was born on July 3, 1945 in Steadman, SC, son of the late Tracy C. Gunter, Sr and Nettie Lee Simons Gunter. Paul was a graduate of Batesburg-Leesville High School in 1963, where he was a well-rounded athlete, competing for the football and baseball teams. After graduation, Paul followed in his family's footsteps joining the timber industry. Shortly after, Paul established North Edisto Logging, Inc. The three most valued aspects of his life, were his Faith, his family and logging. He was a lifelong member of Steadman Baptist Church, serving on numerous committees and as a deacon for many years, as well being a member of the Gideons. Paul was passionate about his family and serving others, but his main focus was sharing the word of Christ to everyone he met. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Brenda Williams Gunter; children, Dedra (Macky) Rush, Paula Gunter (Kemp) Hooper, Rocky Gunter; brother, Tracy C. Gunter, Jr (Wynette); sister, Joann G Broome; brother-in- law and wife, Miller (Pam) Williams; grandchildren, Cody (Lindsey) Gunter, Matt (Megan) Rush, Colton (Carson) Bedenbaugh, Kayla Rush, Rivers (Fiance, Katie) Bedenbaugh, Hope Rush, Mason Gunter, Emilee, Alexander and Sully Hooper; and great grandchildren, Angela Camden and Paul Coleman Gunter, Hadley Rush, and Gunter and Holden Bedenbaugh. He was preceded in death by daughter, Angela Gunter; brothers, Phillip G. and J. Robert Gunter; and daughter-in-law, Molly Gunter. "I strolled along the beach yesterday looking for an old friend. The Patriarch of his family that left a legacy of faith, family and southern charm. I had no idea that he had left this world before leaving his footprints in the sand one last summer. Brenda, Paula, Dedra, and Rocky my heart goes out to each of you and all of the family. Paul was something special. We loved him. He made an impact on my life years ago. May his light continue to shine through all of you. Our family is saddened for your loss. Hugs for all, stay strong and keep the faith. He was a true gentleman." Kristi Hamilton Collins, a family friend Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com Published in The State on July 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close