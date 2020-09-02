Paul Ernest Bodamer, Jr. 01/30/1968-08/27/2020 COLUMBIA - Paul E. Bodamer Jr. passed away on August 27th, 2020. Raised in St. Simon's Island, Georgia, Paul was nicknamed "Bodie" inhis youth. He made his home of 23 years in Columbia, South Carolina, where he resided with his family. His skill sets, interests and studies were multifaceted. Paul graduated from Frederica Academy in 1985 and proceeded to earn degrees from the University of Georgia in 1989 and Emory University in 1997. The lion's share of his career was spent at McGriff Insurance Services (BB&T), where he most recently served as Senior Vice President. Paul's incredible focus, drive and intelligence made him a force of nature. He was known to throw himself completely into a new pursuit until he gained mastery of the subject matter. Fascinated by theology, music, travel, and the human condition, Paul was an intriguing conversationalist and fierce friend. Among those mourning are many from Columbia's music community, of which he was an active and engaged member. Paul founded Jangly Records, his label, and High Fidelity recording studio. He was a founding board member of the ColaJazz Foundation, and served as treasurer. In addition to being a drummer, Paul was passionate about audio engineering, and used his time and skill generously to support local artists. Many musicians have fond memories of time spent in (and out of) the studio together. Paul is predeceased by his father, Paul E. Bodamer Sr. and brother Lawrence Baker. He is survived by his mother, Barbara McNally Bodamer, and siblings; Donna Gordon, James Bodamer, Laura (Mike) East, and Brett (Debbie) Bodamer. He leaves behind his beloved wife Patricia Köppe, and much-adored children, Stella and Antonia. Arrangements are entrusted to Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, and a celebration of Paul's life is planned for 10/10/2020. For those who wish to give in his memory, the family suggests that such gifts be directed towards Epworth Children's Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store