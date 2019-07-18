Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Gerard Marshá. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Service 11:00 AM the Chapel, at Bush River Memorial Gardens 5400 Bush River Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Gerard Marshá COLUMBIA - Paul Gerard Marshá, 88, of Columbia, SC, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019. Born on October 21, 1930, he was the son of the late Alex John Marshá and Marie Roukos Marshá. After graduating from Dreher High School he attended The Citadel followed by honorable service in the United States Air Force and the South Carolina Air National Guard. As a highly skilled electronics technician, he was employed by Dixie Radio (later Dixie Electronics), the RL Bryan Company and the Panasonic Corporation. He was an avid Ham Radio aficionado and lifelong member of the American Radio Relay League. He attended hundreds of Hamfests over the years and conducted numerous Ham Radio operator license examinations. During the Vietnam War, he provided morale and welfare radio communications between South Carolina families and their sons serving in Southeast Asia. As an avid golfer, he was a volunteer for The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club for over 30 years working to film and record the annual tournament for the club archives and later provided technical assistance between the club and CBS Sports TV broadcasts. Paul, affectionately known by his family as "Boo" is survived by his wife Fran Marshá and his sister Margarette Marshá Mills. He is also survived by his children, daughters Lisa Marshá, Paulette Marshá Cartledge (Bryan Budnek), Karen Marshá Hudgens (Johnny), Dawn Frances Marshá, all of Columbia, SC, and son Alex Gerard Marshá of Winston-Salem, NC, and Fran's daughters Janice Nelson (David) and Amy Reeves (Jeff), grandchildren Zac (Heidi), Ashley (Jeremy), Alex, Jack, Luke, Nick, Hayden and Gavin and great-grandchildren , Zoë, Zane and Clara Wren as well as numerous other family members throughout South Carolina. He is predeceased by his first wife Lois Shuster Marshá and infant daughter Amy Elizabeth. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of his friends and Ham radio buddies who visited during his hospital stay and brought him joy and smiles. To the doctors, nurses and staff at Lexington Medical Center who cared for our Boo, we express our heartfelt thanks and appreciation. The family invites you to join them at a service which will be held 11 o'clock, Friday, July 19th in the Chapel, at Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , Midlands Chapter, 190 Knox Abbott Drive, Suite 301, Cayce, SC 29033, to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC, 28201; or a . Memories and condolences may be shared at

