Service Information
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia , SC 29223
(803)-754-6290
Visitation
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia , SC 29223
Graveside service
2:00 PM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
4170 Percival Road
Columbia , SC
Obituary

Paul Gordon Amos, Jr. COLUMBIA Paul Gordon Amos, Jr., 80, of Columbia, departed this life in the early morning hours of October 20, 2019 following an extended illness. Born on March 22, 1939, in Aiken, SC, he was a son of the late Paul Gordon, Sr., and Annie Bain Amos. He attended St. Angela Catholic School in Aiken and East Aurora High School in New York. Upon graduation, Paul served in the United States Marine Corps. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan and Camp Lejeune, NC. Following his service to our country, he worked for the South Carolina Highway Patrol and was named Highway Patrolman of the Year. After serving fourteen years with the South Carolina Highway Patrol he transferred to the (then) Highway Departments Driver's License Division. He retired from the Drivers License Division as a Lieutenant Division I Manager. Survivors include his beloved wife of sixty years, Brenda Bushee Amos; four children, Cynthia Cox (Todd), Paul G. Amos, III, Monica Lewallen (Mark), and Stuart Amos (Natalie); five grandchildren, Pearson and Gordon Lewallen, Addie Amos, Mia and Preston Amos. Paul will be remembered as a fun and funny guy with countless entertaining "stories" and as someone who enjoyed history, hunting and reading a good book. He was genuine and honest to a fault (no apologies). He is loved and will be missed as our Dad, Daddy and PawPaw. The family would like to thank his caregivers and staff of the fourth and sixth floors of Providence Health Hospital as well as the nurses and staff with Heartstrings Hospice. A graveside service with military honors for Mr. Amos will be held 2 o'clock, Wednesday, October 23rd, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia with Rev. James A. Goudelock officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 until 1:30 o'clock at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories and condolences may be shared at

