Paul Gowdy Andees ATLANTIC BEACH, FL - Paul Gowdy Andes passed away on March 26, 2020, after a seven-month battle with cancer. He was 89 years old. Paul was born in Miami Shores, FL, to the late Dr. Willard Funkhouser Andes and Frances Mildred Gowdy Andes. He had a great love for outdoor adventure, spending his youth fishing, sailing and eventually learning to fly airplanes. He attended George Washington University and majored in Political Science, much to the dismay of his Sigma Nu fraternity brothers, who were convinced that, had he gone into international politics, they would all end up in a war in no time. The fraternity, however, proved to be the context for the formation of his closest and life-long friendships, all of whom he outlived. After graduation, he joined the Navy, and following a brief time aboard surface ships, became a Navy pilot and began the first of his three great passions in life, flying. He would eventually serve over twenty years in the Navy and Naval Reserves, retiring at the rank of Captain. One of his more interesting assignments was flying LC-130 cargo planes to Antarctica, where he brought scientists and supplies to research stations at McMurdo Station and the South Pole. In honor of Paul's service there, a 2,525-meter peak in Antarctica was named Mount Andes by the Advisory Committee on Antarctic Names. Mount Andes is located at 85º53' S, 146º46' W. Paul also flew commercially, first with the Washington, D.C. based Capital Airlines, and then with United Airlines. It was while based in Washington, D.C. that he met the lovely Lineke Wilhelmina Piket, who had recently arrived from the Netherlands working for KLM, the Royal Dutch Airlines. She would become his next great passion in life, excelling all others. They were married on August 30, 1958 and had been married almost 62 years at the time of his death. Paul's third great passion in life was sailing. After retiring from the airline, Paul and Lineke moved onboard their sailboat and sailed across the Atlantic Ocean. They would eventually spend six years sailing around the Mediterranean Sea. A sudden violent storm threatened to sink their "home on the water" upon leaving the island of Malta. Shortly thereafter, they sold the boat and settled in Stuart, FL. At 70 years of age, Paul took up the game of golf with the same determination he pursued all of his hobbies. He even shot a hole-in-one at the Willoughby Golf Course in Stuart. Paul was fiercely independent, even to the very end. He was a faithful and loyal husband, father, and friend. He loved a good time, and he will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife, Lineke Andes, his daughter, Erica Gamble (Charlie) and son, Scott Andes (Victoria), as well as five grandchildren: Paul Gamble, Annelies Gamble, Nathan Andes, Amy Andes and Diana Andes; a sister, Susan Pittman, and two brothers, Abe Andes (Glenda) and John William (aka Andy) Andes. His family wishes to thank the staff at Fleet Landing Continuing Care Retirement Community in Atlantic Beach, FL, especially the staff of Leeward Manor Assisted Living Facility for their vigilant care toward the end of his life. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 o'clock Friday, June 26th at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC. Burial with full military honors will follow at 11 o'clock at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock Thursday, June 25th at the funeral home. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, an organization of which Paul was an avid supporter. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Jun. 21, 2020.