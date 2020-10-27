Paul Hahn Jr.

November 15, 1951 - October 12, 2020

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - Paul Hahn, Jr. died peacefully surrounded by family at his home on Hilton Head Island, SC. He was 78.

A PGA Professional for over 50 years, Paul was known for his Golf Clinics and Trick Shot exhibitions. He performed in every state in the US and 56 countries worldwide. Regardless of any fame, he was most proud of his military service in the United States Air Force and donated his time regularly to the USO to give tribute and respect to our troops at home and abroad.

Born in SC, Paul was a self-made, self-taught, brave, dignified and charismatic man. He spent a great deal of his life in South Florida where he started his golf career at Palm Beach National Golf Course. He always loved the South Carolina Lowcountry where he returned after retiring from 9 years managing golf courses in Atsugi and Iwakuni Japan for the Department of Defense.

He was a Mason and Shriner, a loving and kind friend to all he met. Anyone who knew Paul, got to experience his quick wit and charming humor with a contagious laugh that entertained family and friends at every chance. He never missed an opportunity to appreciate a sunset or the beauty of his surroundings wherever his travels took him.

He loved to fly and owned several airplanes . He and his father did an "around the world" self-piloted trip together in 1970. In 1987, he was honored to fly in a F-16. Paul was a charter member of the Hilton Head Hangar of the Quiet Birdmen.

He is predeceased by his father, Paul Hahn, His mother Juanita Henson and son, Blair Hilliard Hahn.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years Elizabeth (Betsy) Whitehead Hahn of Hilton Head Island, SC; Daughter, Theresa (Tracy) Hahn Simons and husband Benjamin of Columbia, SC; Sisters Ruth Hahn Hall of Lynchburg, VA and Penny Hahn Ripple of Boquete, Panama; Grandsons Aaron Hahn and Alexander Hahn of the SC Lowcountry and several nieces and nephews.

Paul will be laid to rest in a private family gathering with military honors at Beaufort National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, Bluffton, SC.





