Paul J. Cox LEXINGTON Paul J. Cox, 73, was born July 2, 1946 in Boston, MA and passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was the son of the late Percy and Irene Cox. In 1965, Paul enlisted in the US Navy to serve his country in the Vietnam War as an engineman on a river patrol boat. After completing his tour of duty in Vietnam, he was stationed in Charleston where he met his future wife, Lynn. Paul and Lynn became parents in 1971 with the birth of their daughter, Jenni. Paul served as an Atlanta City Police officer. Upon leaving the Atlanta Police Department, Paul was the fleet manager for WH Smith, followed by WorldPac until retirement. During his life, Paul enjoyed playing doubles tennis with his wife, Lynn, golfing with his grandson and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed cheering for his teams, the New England Patriots, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Duke Blue Devils basketball team. Paul was a life-long Christian, saved by grace. He was a member of Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church, where he served in many roles. Paul is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lynn Waldrop Cox; daughter, Jennifer Cox Clifton (Jim); grandchildren, Gretchen Lynn Hendrix and George "Trey" Edward Hendrix III; sisters, Carol and Phyllis; brother, James (Juany) and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eddie and sister, Marion. Visitation will be held at Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm, followed by a celebration of Paul's life at 2:00 pm. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Sept. 27, 2019