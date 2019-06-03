Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul James. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul J. James COLUMBIA - A memorial service for Paul J. James, 61, who passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour following the service at the funeral home. Born in Millinocket, Maine on October 9, 1957, the son of the late Julian JC James and Mona Ann Raymond James. After graduating from high school, Paul enlisted in the US Army and served his country proudly as an Military Police Officer for 6 years with tours in Germany and Fort Jackson where he met his wife, Lisa. Paul was a loyal employee of UPS for 33 years where he was loved by his customers and coworkers alike. He will be remembered for his humor and dedication to his family. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 41 years, Lisa D. James, two sons, Jesse James, Zachary James, two brothers, Chuck James, Peter James, two sisters, Ann Burtchell, Katherine Higgins and a sister-in-law, Vickie Marquardt. The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Heartstrings Hospice for their friendship and care. Memories may be shared at

