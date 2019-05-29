Paul K. Usher, Jr. LEXINGTON - Paul K. Usher, Jr. 65, of Lexington passed away May 27, 2019. He was a US Navy Veteran (Vietnam Era) (retired from US Silica), graduated Spring Valley High School and was a member of Red Bank Baptist Church. He loved singing in the choir, Gamecocks and Dallas Cowboy football and NASCAR. He is survived by his wife, Jane Usher, daughter, Kala Newhouse (Steven); granddaughter, Katelynn; parents, Paul K. Usher Sr. and Betty Usher; brothers, Andy (Martha) Usher, Steven (Angela) Usher and Ralph Usher; sisters, Lillie (Randy) Smith and Wanda (Tom) Wells; and 9 nieces and nephews and 5 great-nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Red Bank Baptist Church with entombment in Southland Memorial Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to the Thomas Caughman Fund and Gary Sinise Foundation. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on May 29, 2019