Paul Larry Stroman EUTAWVILLE - Paul Larry Stroman passed away on August 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Brenda Jaques; children, Melissa "Missy" (Jeff) Leisure and Paul Jaques (Liberty) Stroman and four grandchildren. A Celeberation of Larry's life will be held at 4pm on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at Holly Hill United Methodist Church with Reverend Cooper Stonestreet officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. Memorials may be made to Holly Hill UMC, P.O. Box 398, Holly Hill, SC 29059. Arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, www.avingerfh.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 23, 2019