Paul "Mac" McTeer

Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Episcopal Church
98 Wentworth Street
Charleston, SC
Service
To be announced at a later date
Grace Church Cathedral
Obituary
Paul "Mac" McTeer CHARLESTON, SC - Dr. Paul 'Mac' McTeer, 79, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Joyce Thompson McTeer, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth Street, Charleston, SC, 29401. A reception will be held at the church following the service. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Mac is survived by his daughter Libby McTeer of Austin, Texas, niece, nephew, and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Joyce Thompson McTeer as well as other family members. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Church Cathedral (gracechurchcharleston.org) or the . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 17, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Mount Pleasant, SC   (843) 881-9293
