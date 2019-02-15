Paul L. Pearson COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mr. Paul L. Pearson will be held 11:00 am Saturday at Ridgewood Missionary Baptist Church with burial in the Memorial Gardens of Columbia., born in Columbia, S.C. the son of the late Lovie Walter Pearson and Rhudine Harris Pearson. He was a long time member of Ridgewood Missionary Baptist Church and he was in the United States Army. Mr. Pearson retired from the United States Post Office after 33 years of service. surviving are his, daughter, Paulette Sabrina Braaf, a niece, Andrea M. Williams (Eric), given-son, Robert-Paul Lemuel Isaac, one sister Doris Greene and a given-daughter, Felecia Smith (Lawrence) and grandchildren.
Published in The State on Feb. 15, 2019