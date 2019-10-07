Paul E. Quattlebaum, Jr. LEESVILLE - Services for Paul Edwin Quattlebaum, Jr., 46, will be conducted 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Batesburg-Leesville High School Fine Arts Center (600 Summerland Ave., Batesburg-Leesville SC) with the Rev. Bruce Sayre officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic Batesburg-Leesville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Jeffrey Vaden Chavis House, c/o Burn Foundation of America, 3614 J. Dewey Gray Circle, Building C, Augusta, GA 30309. Paul passed away Friday October 4, 2019 in the line of duty serving the Citizens of Lexington County. Born in Richland County, he is a son of Paul E. Quattlebaum, Sr. and the late Debbie Sweeny Quattlebaum, was a member of Leesville United Methodist Church and was the owner/operator of Paul's Pool Service and Repair. He was a 1990 Graduate of B-L High School and served his country in the US Marine Corps. Paul was a 22 year veteran of Lexington County Fire Service serving as a Fire Engineer at Samaria Fire Department, Station 27. Survivors include his father, Paul Edwin Quattlebaum, Sr., step-mother, Gwen S. Quattlebaum, brother, Thomas Chad Quattlebaum, son, Elijah Paul Quattlebaum, former wife, Tanya Price, step-sister, Mariah Matthews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Online register at Barr-Price.com
Published in The State on Oct. 7, 2019