Paul Ray Amick WEST COLUMBIA - Ray Amick, 96, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Mr. Amick was born in the Gilbert area of SC near what came to be Lake Murray. He was the son of the late Joshua Frank Amick and Lessie A. Amick, and was raised in Batesburg, SC. Visitation will be held Sun., Oct. 27 (5 to 7 p.m.) at Barr-Price Funeral Home Lexington Chapel. A worship service to celebrate his life will be held on Mon., Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2920 Pella Ave, West Columbia SC. Burial will follow at Woodridge Memorial Park in Lexington, SC. Family and friends may visit Barr-Price on line guest book at www.barr-price.com for the complete obituary. Barr-Price Funeral Home 803-356-4411
Published in The State on Oct. 26, 2019