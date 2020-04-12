Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Richard "Paulie" Myers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul "Paulie" Richard Myers COLUMBIA - Service for Paul "Paulie" Richard Myers, 80, will be held at a later date in Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Paulie passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Born in Springfield, MA, he was the son of the late William and Bertha O'Brien Myers. He was the husband of Carolyn Companick Myers, affectionately known as "his rambling rose". Paulie received his BS in Civil Engineering from Norwich University. He served a 28 year career with the United States Army and Army Reserves retiring as LTC. Paulie began a second career as a Civil Engineer with the United States Forest Service. He was a member of Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church. An extensive world-wide traveler, Paulie and Carolyn enjoyed their trips throughout the US as well as many foreign countries. Paulie was well versed in the financial market and also enjoyed hiking, golfing, tennis, and exercise. Surviving in addition to his wife, Carolyn are his sons, Kenneth Myers (Jody), David Myers (Camarina); grandchildren, Jessica (Kyle), Tanner Myers, and Caroline Myers. Paulie was preceded in death y three brothers and two sisters. Memories may be shared at

