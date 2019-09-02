Paul Baxter Rodgers, III COLUMBIA - Paul Baxter Rodgers III, passed away at his home midday Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at the age of 66. Paul was the son of the late Paul Baxter, Jr. and Marianne Guerry Rodgers. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 40 years, Freddie Strickland Rodgers; his three children, Miriam Guerry, Paul Baxter, IV and Frank Lockehart (April) Rodgers; his two sisters, Mary Dickerson Rodgers and Lane Rodgers Wyly -- and his beloved dog, Pipi. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 1st at 5 o'clock at the Rodgers' home. His memorial service will be held on Monday, September 2nd at 11 o'clock at First Presbyterian Church, 1324 Marion Street, Columbia with Dr. Derek W. H. Thomas and The Rev. David H. Lauten officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oliver Gospel Mission, 1100 Taylor St, Columbia, SC 29201, or to a . Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 2, 2019