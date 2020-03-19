Paul S. Kent WEST COLUMBIA - Paul Switzer Kent, 86, entered into heaven on Monday, March 16, 2020. He was born in Union, SC to Starling Munroe and Bernice Charles Kent on May 10, 1933. Mr. Kent graduated from Fairforest High School in 1951 and Wofford College in 1955. He spent 20 years serving his country in the US Army; assignments in the Army included Ft. Benning, GA, Ft. Benjamin Harrison, IN, Iceland, Ft. Bliss, TX, Ft. Ord, CA, US Embassy, Santiago, Chile, Ft. Walters, TX, Vietnam, Ft. Buchanan, PR and Ft. Sam Houston, TX. Mr. Kent retired from the William J Bryan Dorn VA Hospital in 1996. He was a member of Lexington Baptist Church and the Elizabeth Sessions Sunday school class for 44 years. Mr. Kent had a heart for missions, both local and international. His work with missionaries and local elders in Kenya earned him the nickname of Bwana, meaning "old wise one" in Swahili. He was also known as "Big Daddy" to many of his adopted family. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Kent, of West Columbia, SC; sisters, Sara Caldwell and Rachel Brady (Jimmy); sister in law, Patsy Kent of Spartanburg, SC; brother in law, Luther Hunter (Julie) of Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews, "adopted kids", special friends, and grand pets. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 51 years, Thelma Kent; son, Timothy Kent; brothers, Roy Kent, Marshall Kent, and Charles Kent; and sisters, Maedora Stroble and Faye Oxley. A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March, 21, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg, SC. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to the International Missions Board (https://www.imb.org/ ) or a . Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411
Published in The State on Mar. 19, 2020