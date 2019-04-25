Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Smurthwaite. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Malcolm Smurthwaite COLUMBIA - Paul Malcolm "Mac" Smurthwaite of Columbia, South Carolina passed away April 14, 2019. Born October 5, 1922 in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, Mac was a Duke University graduate and member in good standing of Alpha Tau Omega. After two years at Lukens Steel Company, he went to Duke University to pursue a BS in Mechanical Engineering. While attending Duke he met Dorothy Jean Fetherston, the love of his life and partner of more than 70 years. After a determined courtship by Mac, the two married in 1948 after his discharge from the United States Navy. Mac began working for Union Carbide Corp in 1947, and was posted in Indianapolis, Newark, New Jersey, and Florence. They expanded their family with a son, Richard, and daughter, Victoria. Upon moving to South Carolina, Mac and Jean became beloved members of their new community. When faced with leaving their newly-adopted home state, Mac decided to pursue a new future with the South Carolina Development Board in 1968. They were founding members of Ashland United Methodist Church, and Mac was active in his church community for many years. He taught Sunday School, led prayer groups, and was instrumental in programs in schools, with the Shepherd's Center, and Project Love at Leaphart Elementary School. Mac was known and will be remembered for his loyalty, his faith, his generosity, and his infectious laugh. Never one to turn away a friend, family, or someone in need, Mac touched lives for over nine decades. His sense of humor never failed, and he lived life with a wink for fate. He was recognized for his work and his commitment to community by organizations and government across the state. He was awarded the Order of the Palmetto for his dedication to bettering SC through his work with town development and enrichment. He and Jean were also recognized by the governor of South Carolina upon their 60 th wedding anniversary. Mac will live on the legacy of his granddaughters, Caroline Ross and husband, Tyson, of Colorado Springs, CO, and Alice Howard and husband, Joey, of Newton, NC; his great-grandchildren Victoria and Carter Ross of Colorado Springs, CO, and the innumerable people who were touched by his life and his light. He is reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife Jean and their children Victoria and Richard. A service celebrating his life will be held Friday, April 26, 2019, at Ashland United Methodist Church, 2600 Ashland Rd, Columbia SC at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ashland United Methodist Church to honor Mac.

