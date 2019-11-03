Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul W. Gunter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul W. Gunter COLUMBIA - Paul W. Gunter, Jr., 85, of Columbia, SC died on Thursday, October 3, 2019 after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Betsy, daughters Paula and Tracy, and sisters Grace and Sylvia. He is preceded in death by his father Paul Wilmer Gunter and mother Frances Louise Gunter. Family and friends celebrating his life will recall his love of tennis, golf and vegetable gardening along with his generosity and sense of humor. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Paul's honor to the USC School of Medicine Gift of Body Program. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, November 9, at 4pm at Riverside Community Church, 2925 Devine Street, Columbia, SC.

Published in The State on Nov. 3, 2019

