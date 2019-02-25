Paul Weldon

Paul Isaiah Weldon COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mr. Paul Isaiah Weldon will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. (viewing 10 a.m.) in the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel with burial in the Goodwin Family Cemetery, Camden, South Carolina. A family visitation will be held this evening beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are his wife, Frances Goodwin Weldon; daughters, Tracey (Cuthbert) Weldon-Stewart and Millicent (Boh) Ruffin; sisters, Ruth Daniels, Betty Weldon, Marjorie Owens; a brother, John Weldon; five grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , Address: 190 Knox Abbott Dr. Ste. 301, Cayce, SC 29033
Published in The State on Feb. 25, 2019
