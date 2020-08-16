Paul Wilson CAMDEN - Paul Stafford Wilson, 58, resident of Camden, SC husband of Paige Hammond Wilson passed away Tuesday Aug. 11. 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. Born in Johnson City, TN July 31, 1962 he was a son of the late Paul Wesley Wilson and Adela Stafford Wilson. Paul was a 1980 graduate of Morristown-Hamblin High School West in Morristown, TN. He earned a B.S. In Social Work from East Tennessee State University in 1984. Paul started his career in retail sales working for Belk Department Store in 1984 and was transferred to Camden in 1985. He remained in retail sales and finished his career at HomeGoods working as the General Manager in Columbia, SC. Paul had an outgoing personality and his main love in life was his family. Surviors include: His beloved wife of 30 years Paige Hammond Wilson of the home; a son James Paul Wilson (Taylor Kent Hull) of Nashville, TN; two daughters Madison Wilson McCarthy (Robert) of Charleston, SC and Morgan Hannah Wilson of Camden, SC; three sisters Patricia Hatfield, Peggy Witherow (Michael) and Barbara Kelley (Kenneth). A private family memorial service will be conducted Sunday Aug. 16, 2020 with the Revs. David Weaver and Tae Park officiating. There will be at drive-thru visitation at portico in the rear at Lyttleton St. UMC from 12 noon until 1:00 PM Sunday after the memorial service. In lieu of flowers memorials in memory of Paul may be made to Lyttleton St. United Methodist Church, 1206 Lyttleton St. Camden, SC 29020. Online condolences may be made to the Wilson family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com
Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home is assisting the Wilson family.