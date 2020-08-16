I was one of Paul's employees, and I must say that I'm truly honored to have been Blessed to have known him..I don't think i ever met another person that was ALWAYS joyful and was a pleasure to be around all the time..I can honestly say that I've Never seen him on an off day.. He was so full of spirit and his spirit would spread whenever he was around..I truly loved Paul as a person and admired him as as a great man.. He will be Missed by all that has been graced by his friendship. May he rest in Peace and may the family be at peace knowing that he truly lived his life to the Fullest during his time on Earth.. Sincerely Yours, his friend Avalon.

Avalon Williams

Coworker