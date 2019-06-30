Paul Marvin Yon WEST COLUMBIA Paul Marvin Yon was born March 7, 1937 in Wagner-Salley, SC and passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was the son of the late Nathaniel and Nellow Huffman Yon. Mr. Yon was a member of Round Hill Baptist Church. He was a member of the Grand Association of Veteran Railway Employees, Inc. Chapter #2, Columbia, SC. He loved being in the yard and gardening with a whistle and a song, and enjoyed putting anyone to work that came to visit. Mr. Yon is survived by his wife, Mary Margaret Yon; sons, Paul Edward Yon (Betty), Kenneth Jay Yon (Ingrid); daughter, Mildred Denise Sox (Wally); grandchildren, Kelsey Sox, Bryce Sox, Nathaniel Yon, Caleb Yon, Stephanie Gibbs (Chris), Chad Sox, McKenzie Sox and great-grandchildren, Jordon Gibbs and Parker Sox. He was predeceased by numerous brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Round Hill Baptist Church with interment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel. Memorials may be made to Round Hill Baptist Church, 230 Persimmon Ln., Lexington, SC 29072. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Compassionate Care Hospice for all their loving care. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on June 30, 2019