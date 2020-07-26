Paul Young

Paul S. Young LEXINGTON - Paul Stephen Young, 58, of Lexington, SC and formerly of Cowpens, SC, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC, 29307, by The Rev. Dr. J. Christopher Greene. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Visitation will follow at the graveside. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of your choice; Agape Care of South Carolina, 141 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210; or a charity of one's choice
. An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
