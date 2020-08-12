Pauline Bell Lauderdale COLUMBIA - "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." Pauline Bell Lauderdale went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020. The Rev. James McManus will officiate at the private service, which will be held at Pope Funeral Home in Winnsboro, SC, on Saturday, August 15 at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Bethel ARP Church Cemetery. Mrs. Lauderdale was born June 20, 1928. She graduated from Tech High School in Charlotte, NC, in 1945, where she was a member and president of the National Honor Society and valedictorian of her graduating class. She received a B.A. from Queens College, Charlotte, NC, in 1949. She taught Bible in the public schools in Winnsboro from 1949-1951. When Bible was removed from the public schools, she taught the second grade at Everett Elementary School in Winnsboro, SC, for several years. She married George Russell Lauderdale, Jr. on June 20, 1951, making Winnsboro her permanent home. In September of 2015, she moved to the Rice Estate in Columbia, SC, where she resided until her death. She was a faithful member of Bethel Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church in Winnsboro, where she served as president of the Women of the Church; she was a faithful member of Circle II and taught the monthly Bible study for a number of years; she taught an adult Sunday school class; and she and her husband served as youth leaders for many years. She also served as president of Catawba Presbyterial, held offices in the Woman's Synodical Union, and served on Synod's Board of Foreign Missions. She attended her sister's wedding in Pakistan in 1962, where she spent a month visiting the mission field. When she returned home, she gave an account of her observations to some fifty churches and organizations. She was a charter member of the Cultus Book Club in Winnsboro, serving as president from 1992-1994. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16 for many years, where she served as president several times. Her love for and dedication to God took priority in her life. Out of this came characteristics that include humility, strength of character, kindness, generosity, unselfishness, loyalty, concern for others, and an inestimable love for her family. At the end of her life, she, as well as all her family, took great comfort in the promise that Jesus made in John 11:26: "And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die." She was predeceased by her beloved husband of fifty-eight years, George Russell Lauderdale, Jr.; her parents, Forrest Leslie & Isabelle Mitchum Bell; her brothers, James Leslie Bell, W. Edward Bell, and Clarence Neal Bell; and nephew, James Alexander Hamilton. Surviving are sisters, Dorothy Bell Hamilton of Amelia Court House, VA, and Edith May Bell of Columbia, SC; brother, Harold Lee Bell of Columbia, SC; sister-in-law, Marshall McClintock Bell of Charlotte, NC; three nieces, four nephews, six great nieces, and eight great nephews. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Lauderdale family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bethel ARP Church Cemetery Fund or Organ Fund, P.O. Box 639, Winnsboro, SC 29180 or to the charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be sent to the Lauderdale family at www.popefuneralhomesc.com
