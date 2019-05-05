Pauline W. Edwards COLUMBIA - Pauline W. Edwards, 97, of Columbia, SC, passed away quietly on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Still Hopes in West Columbia, SC. Pauline was born in Greenville, SC to the late John and Cora Woodson. She is survived by her sons, Charles E. Edwards and Thomas W. Edwards (Ann); 4 grandchildren, Elizabeth E. Bagnal (Tommy) of Columbia, SC, Jim A. Edwards, III (Becky) of Virginia Beach, VA, Shannon E. Langley (Ben) of Louisville, KY and Shelby R. Edwards of Columbia, SC; 10 great-grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Edwards; and sons, J. Al Edwards, II and David A. Edwards. A graveside service will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 3:00pm. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family. The family wishes to thank the staff at Still Hopes for the careful care of Polly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community of West Columbia, SC, 1 Still Hopes Dr, West Columbia, SC 29169. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on May 5, 2019