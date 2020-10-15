1/
Pauline "Polly" Jennings
1926 - 2020
January 12, 1926 - September 29, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Pauline "Polly" Jennings died on September 29, 2020. She was a daughter of Gladys and William "Paul" Jennings. She was a loving, caring, volunteer, sister, aunt, daughter and friend. Polly was a long-time devoted member of Main Street United Methodist Church, retired from BellSouth in 1983 and was involved with the telephone pioneers after retirement.
Polly was predeceased by her parents, sisters Sara Evans (Bill), Louise Peek (Ivan) and brother Bill Jennings (Violet). She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be conducted by Rev. Lex McDonald and Rev. Joe Cal Watson at Main Street United Methodist Church on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00am. Visitation will precede at 10:00am.
Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 1830 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201.
Masks are to be worn and social distancing will be observed.
Burial will be at a later date.
The service will be live-steamed at mainstumc.com



Published in The State from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Main Street United Methodist Church
OCT
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Main Street United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
(803) 776-1092
