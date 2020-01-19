Pauline Johnson COLUMBIA Pauline Johnson, 84, of Columbia, SC died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Prisma Health Richland. Born in Conway, SC, on September 3, 1935, she was a daughter of the late David H. and Bertha Huggins Coates. Pauline worked as an Administrative Assistant for Richland Wholesale Company. Survivors include her sons, Larry Johnson, Terry Johnson, and Larry McPherson (Janice McPherson); grandchildren, Jacob Johnson, Amanda Quinn (Robert), David-Paul Thomas Johnson, Virginia McPherson, Larry McPherson, Lois McPherson, and Curtis Stokes. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren; four great great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bennie Coates. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Johnson; daughters-in-law, Donna Y. Johnson and Sherry Stokes; a grandson, Jesse Johnson; as well as a brother, Lloyd Coates (Johnnie-Mae).
Published in The State on Jan. 19, 2020