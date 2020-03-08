Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Lavelle Burkhart Balazs. View Sign Service Information Bullock Funeral Home 1190 Wilson Hall Road Sumter , SC 29150 (803)-469-3400 Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline Lavelle Burkhart Balazs SUMTER - Pauline Lavelle Burkhart Balazs, age 85, beloved wife of 62 years to Joe Balazs, Jr. died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Covenant Place. Born in Charleston, WV, she was the daughter of the late William Augustus Burkhart and Thelma Cecila Lavelle Burkhart. Mrs. Balazs was a devoted military spouse and a wonderful mother and grandmother. She worked for many years as a nurse. Mrs. Balazs had many hobbies including: stained glass, painting, sewing, quilting, cross stitching and cooking - especially desserts. She also enjoyed going to the beach. Mrs. Balazs was one of the first women to lector in the Catholic Church, was an active member of St. Anne Catholic Church and a founding member of Eternal Life Catholic Charismatic Prayer Group where she served in various ministries over several years. In addition to her husband Joe of Sumter, she is survived by: one son, Joe Balazs III and his wife Cathy of Chapin; one daughter, Nan Balazs Gaughf and her husband Jack of Pickens; one brother, William "Billy" Burkhart of Dayton, OH; four sisters, June Haid of Charleston, WV, Rose Rita Douds of Charleston, WV, Midge Bowden of Plantation, FL, and Mary Lee Whiting of Charleston, WV; four grandchildren, Amanda Owen and her husband Greg, Michaela Gould and her husband Jeremy, Joe Balazs IV and his wife Parris, and Hayley Harrison and her husband Marshall; and five great grandchildren, Liam Balazs, Kellen Gould, Laityn Gould, Mila Gould, and Marshall "Tre'" Harrison; many nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 11:00 am at the St. Anne Catholic Church. The inurnment will be held at 3:00 pm in Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. You may go to

Pauline Lavelle Burkhart Balazs SUMTER - Pauline Lavelle Burkhart Balazs, age 85, beloved wife of 62 years to Joe Balazs, Jr. died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Covenant Place. Born in Charleston, WV, she was the daughter of the late William Augustus Burkhart and Thelma Cecila Lavelle Burkhart. Mrs. Balazs was a devoted military spouse and a wonderful mother and grandmother. She worked for many years as a nurse. Mrs. Balazs had many hobbies including: stained glass, painting, sewing, quilting, cross stitching and cooking - especially desserts. She also enjoyed going to the beach. Mrs. Balazs was one of the first women to lector in the Catholic Church, was an active member of St. Anne Catholic Church and a founding member of Eternal Life Catholic Charismatic Prayer Group where she served in various ministries over several years. In addition to her husband Joe of Sumter, she is survived by: one son, Joe Balazs III and his wife Cathy of Chapin; one daughter, Nan Balazs Gaughf and her husband Jack of Pickens; one brother, William "Billy" Burkhart of Dayton, OH; four sisters, June Haid of Charleston, WV, Rose Rita Douds of Charleston, WV, Midge Bowden of Plantation, FL, and Mary Lee Whiting of Charleston, WV; four grandchildren, Amanda Owen and her husband Greg, Michaela Gould and her husband Jeremy, Joe Balazs IV and his wife Parris, and Hayley Harrison and her husband Marshall; and five great grandchildren, Liam Balazs, Kellen Gould, Laityn Gould, Mila Gould, and Marshall "Tre'" Harrison; many nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 11:00 am at the St. Anne Catholic Church. The inurnment will be held at 3:00 pm in Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. You may go to www.bullockfuneralhome.com and sign the family's guest book online. The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home of Sumter for the arrangements. Published in The State on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.