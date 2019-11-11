Pauline S. Meetze WEST COLUMBIA - Pauline S. Meetze, 89, of West Columbia, wife of the late Joseph Charles Meetze, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. She was born on February 1, 1930 in Lexington, South Carolina to the late Cecil Dewey and Loree Spires Sharpe. She retired from Lexington Dry Cleaners and was a member of Gantt Street Baptist Church. She is survived by two daughters, Paulette Meetze Truett and Judy Miles (Ted); two sisters, Elaine Long and Brenda Cooper; two brothers, Ezelle Sharpe and Joseph Sharpe; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by, infant son, Roderick Dwight Meetze; two sisters, Corine Shivers and Miriam Chavis; and five brothers, D.H. Sharpe, Newlon Sharpe, Julian Sharpe, Junior Sharpe and Pete Sharpe. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 in the chapel of Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia. The family will receive friends from 10-10:45 am prior the service at the funeral home. Burial will be private. The family would like to thank Jenni-Lynn Assisted Living and All Seasons Hospice for the love and care they provided for our family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Nov. 11, 2019