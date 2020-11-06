Or Copy this URL to Share

Pauline Blocker Richardson

May 18, 1924 - November 3, 2020

Columbia, South Carolina - Mrs. Pauline Blocker Richardson, 96, of Columbia, passed away on November 3, 2020 at Brian Center Nursing Care St. Andrews in Columbia. Visitation will be on Friday, November 6 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home, Columbia, SC.

A private memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Mrs. Richardson.

The family of Mrs. Pauline Richardson wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Brian Center Nursing Care St. Andrews.





