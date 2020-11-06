1/1
Pauline Richardson
1924 - 2020
Pauline Blocker Richardson
May 18, 1924 - November 3, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Mrs. Pauline Blocker Richardson, 96, of Columbia, passed away on November 3, 2020 at Brian Center Nursing Care St. Andrews in Columbia. Visitation will be on Friday, November 6 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home, Columbia, SC.
A private memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Mrs. Richardson.
The family of Mrs. Pauline Richardson wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Brian Center Nursing Care St. Andrews.


Published in The State on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC 29203
