1/
Pauline Todd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline Todd CAMDEN - A graveside service for Pauline Welborn Todd, 99, of Camden, SC, will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Old Stone Church Cemetery, Clemson, SC. Rev. John Hallman will officiate. Memorials may be made to Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 502 Dekalb Street, Camden, SC 29020. Pauline died Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Born in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late Wesley and Della Keys Welborn, and the wife of the late Archie Lee Todd. Jr. Pauline received her bachelor's degree in education from Winthrop, and taught at Camden High School. She was a member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Todd Rash (Ron) of Clemson; son, Archie Lee Todd, III (Gayle) of Lake Wateree; grandchildren, Keri Boyce (RH Delaney) of West Columbia, Christopher Todd (Emily) of Charleston, Caroline Rash (Joseph Torkot) of New Jersey, and James Rash (Mackenzie) of Anderson; and one great-grandson, Collins Lee Rash. In addition to her parents and husband, Pauline was predeceased by her son, Lee Murchison Todd; sisters, Eleanor Owens and Carolyn Stringer; and brother, Keys Welborn. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Todd family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Old Stone Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel
1112 Fair Street
Camden, SC 29020
(803) 432-3583
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved