Pauline Todd CAMDEN - A graveside service for Pauline Welborn Todd, 99, of Camden, SC, will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Old Stone Church Cemetery, Clemson, SC. Rev. John Hallman will officiate. Memorials may be made to Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 502 Dekalb Street, Camden, SC 29020. Pauline died Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Born in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late Wesley and Della Keys Welborn, and the wife of the late Archie Lee Todd. Jr. Pauline received her bachelor's degree in education from Winthrop, and taught at Camden High School. She was a member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Todd Rash (Ron) of Clemson; son, Archie Lee Todd, III (Gayle) of Lake Wateree; grandchildren, Keri Boyce (RH Delaney) of West Columbia, Christopher Todd (Emily) of Charleston, Caroline Rash (Joseph Torkot) of New Jersey, and James Rash (Mackenzie) of Anderson; and one great-grandson, Collins Lee Rash. In addition to her parents and husband, Pauline was predeceased by her son, Lee Murchison Todd; sisters, Eleanor Owens and Carolyn Stringer; and brother, Keys Welborn. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Todd family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com
.