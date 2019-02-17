Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Pearl S. Cribb WEST COLUMBIA Funeral services for Pearl S. Cribb, 78, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019, at St. Jacob's Lutheran Church with interment to follow in Slice Family Cemetery in Chapin. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Memorials may be made to St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, 844 Columbia Ave., Chapin, SC 29036. Ms. Cribb was born January 19, 1941 in Chapin, SC, and passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Decie Boland and Olin Slice. Ms. Cribb was a member of St. Jacob's Lutheran Church. She loved her family and grandchildren, and was a very loving person who loved to laugh. Ms. Cribb is survived by her daughter, Carol Yvette Glenn (Tony) of West Columbia; grandchildren, Madyson and Thomas Glenn; sisters, Ola Mae Ellisor of Chapin and Polly Slice Roland of Irmo. She was predeceased by her siblings, Pat Slice, Mildred Prater, Jennings Slice, Eva Shealy, Mabel Ellisor, Frank Slice, J. R. Slice and John Adam Slice.

Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel

