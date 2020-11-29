1/1
Pearl White
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pearl A. White
November 23, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Mrs. Pearl A. White passed away November 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Gerald A. White; daughter, Sandra A. White; brothers, Arlo Johnson and Robert Johnson (Betty); brothers-in-law, Glenn White, Donald White, and Norman White (Karen); sisters-in-law, Jean Mcwhorter, Helen Lewin, and Verna White, and many nieces and nephews.
Pearl was born in Phelps, NY on April 30, 1928 to Danford and Calla Johnson. They moved to Lodi NY, where her parents became dairy farmers. Her mother told her to never learn to milk a cow, but she did all of the other farm work. She learned to ride a horse after high school, and learned to barrel race and the pick-up race. She and her brothers took part in shows to have fun. She joined the "Black Stallion Corral" group, and participated by carrying a flag or banner in grand entry, barrel racing and pick-up racing throughout the Finger Lakes area of New York.
After completing a secretarial course, Pearl wanted to get a job at Seneca Army Depot, but she was told that she lacked experience. Her best friend Myrtie Sibley had her husband help her fill out another job application. Bob Sibley knew that she could lift 50 lb. bales of hay so he helped her apply for a munitions handler job. She got the job! Several weeks later she became ill. When she returned to work she was moved into a secretarial job. Why is this important? That was when Gerald first noticed her and sought an introduction. After a persistent pursuit, she agreed to marry him.
After they were married, even with her being shy, she was willing to travel with Gerald all over the world. She lived in Flagstaff, Arizona, Niort, France, Leominster, Massachusetts, Anniston, Alabama (3 times: early 60's, early 70's and 80's – 2000's), Pirmasens, Germany, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, Taegu, South Korea and Columbia, South Carolina.
She enjoyed reading romance novels, doing challenging crossword puzzles and watching her Atlanta Braves baseball team. She even enjoyed going to the Columbia Fireflies baseball game, even if they were affiliated with the enemy "METS".
She enjoyed putting together the bulletin at Ashland Methodist Church on Thursday mornings and attending Sunday school and church service.
She was a devoted wife to Gerald and loving mother to Sandra and good friend to many.
A Celebration of Life service for Pearl White will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Ashland United Methodist Church, 2600 Ashland Rd, Columbia, SC 29210. Reverend Scott Efird will officiate. Her service will also be video streamed for those unable to be in attendance.
The family would like to thank the Prisma Health Hospice team,Sharon Jordan for her tender care, Joye Jones, her social worker, Chaplain Charles Pollack and Myrthis Thompson for their attentive and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Ashland United Methodist Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JAN
9
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Ashland United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodridge Memorial Park & Funeral Home
138 Corley Mill Road
Lexington, SC 29072
(803)490-7137
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved