Pearl A. WhiteNovember 23, 2020Columbia, South Carolina - Mrs. Pearl A. White passed away November 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Gerald A. White; daughter, Sandra A. White; brothers, Arlo Johnson and Robert Johnson (Betty); brothers-in-law, Glenn White, Donald White, and Norman White (Karen); sisters-in-law, Jean Mcwhorter, Helen Lewin, and Verna White, and many nieces and nephews.Pearl was born in Phelps, NY on April 30, 1928 to Danford and Calla Johnson. They moved to Lodi NY, where her parents became dairy farmers. Her mother told her to never learn to milk a cow, but she did all of the other farm work. She learned to ride a horse after high school, and learned to barrel race and the pick-up race. She and her brothers took part in shows to have fun. She joined the "Black Stallion Corral" group, and participated by carrying a flag or banner in grand entry, barrel racing and pick-up racing throughout the Finger Lakes area of New York.After completing a secretarial course, Pearl wanted to get a job at Seneca Army Depot, but she was told that she lacked experience. Her best friend Myrtie Sibley had her husband help her fill out another job application. Bob Sibley knew that she could lift 50 lb. bales of hay so he helped her apply for a munitions handler job. She got the job! Several weeks later she became ill. When she returned to work she was moved into a secretarial job. Why is this important? That was when Gerald first noticed her and sought an introduction. After a persistent pursuit, she agreed to marry him.After they were married, even with her being shy, she was willing to travel with Gerald all over the world. She lived in Flagstaff, Arizona, Niort, France, Leominster, Massachusetts, Anniston, Alabama (3 times: early 60's, early 70's and 80's – 2000's), Pirmasens, Germany, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, Taegu, South Korea and Columbia, South Carolina.She enjoyed reading romance novels, doing challenging crossword puzzles and watching her Atlanta Braves baseball team. She even enjoyed going to the Columbia Fireflies baseball game, even if they were affiliated with the enemy "METS".She enjoyed putting together the bulletin at Ashland Methodist Church on Thursday mornings and attending Sunday school and church service.She was a devoted wife to Gerald and loving mother to Sandra and good friend to many.A Celebration of Life service for Pearl White will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Ashland United Methodist Church, 2600 Ashland Rd, Columbia, SC 29210. Reverend Scott Efird will officiate. Her service will also be video streamed for those unable to be in attendance.The family would like to thank the Prisma Health Hospice team,Sharon Jordan for her tender care, Joye Jones, her social worker, Chaplain Charles Pollack and Myrthis Thompson for their attentive and loving care.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Ashland United Methodist Church.