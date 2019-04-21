Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Borel. View Sign

Peggy Therese Decuir Borel COLUMBIA - Peggy Therese Decuir Borel passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the age of 88. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with burial to follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with visitation following until 8:00 p.m. Peggy was born to the late Emile Jack and Eliska Prosper Decuir in St. Martinville, Louisiana. Her husband of 63 years, the late Emile Joseph Borel, served as a member of the U. S. Army Air Corps during World War II, after which he returned to Franklin, LA, where he married Peggy and joined the U. S. Army. Over the years, Emile's position took he and Peggy across the country and the world, residing in Washington State; San Francisco, California (where their daughter, Pamela, was born); Munich, Germany; Fort Rucker, Alabama; and finally Columbia, South Carolina, where Emile retired from service. Peggy loved being an Army wife and loved to travel throughout Europe and the United States. After coming to Columbia, Peggy went to work for Wilbur Smith and Associates Engineering Firm, primarily in the Printing Division. She worked there for several years until the birth of her grandson, Paul, prompted her to retire to look after him in lieu of daycare services to support her daughter and son-in-law. She often said this was one of her best decisions. While she loved Emile very much and loved the life they shared, Peggy very much missed her family back in Louisiana and moving so far from home had been a difficult decision. Not a day went by that she wasn't on the phone with someone from home. As such, being able to look after her family here in Columbia, to be a part of their lives, was very important to her. During her daughter's and later her grandson's attendance at St. Joseph School in Columbia, she worked at the school as a volunteer to keep an eye on them while sharing in their daily life. She shared her love of travel with Paul, taking him on many trips to Florida, Myrtle Beach, Gatlinburg, and more. Greatest among these were trips to Louisiana to visit the family she loved and missed, including her brothers and sisters, mother, and a whole slew of cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends. Peggy often recounted how much fun she had taking these trips. She will be dearly missed by family and friends, both near and far, but always close to her heart. Peggy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Pamela Borel and John Edward Miranda of Columbia, and by her grandson, Paul Nicholas Miranda, of San Francisco, California. She is also survived by her sisters, Mildred Decuir Thibodeaux of Lydia, Louisiana, Doris Decuir Giroir of Folsom, Louisiana, and Wilda Decuir Cali (and husband Frank), of Patterson, Louisiana, and by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Peggy was predeceased by her brothers, Guy Decuir, Murphy Decuir, and Emick Decuir, and by her sisters, Dorothy Decuir Robichaux, and Regina Decuir Prevost. The family appreciates the loving care provided by Amedisys Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Church Building Fund, 3600 Devine Street, Columbia, SC, 29205; or to Cardinal Newman School, 2945 Alpine Road, Columbia, SC, 29223. Memories may be shared at

