Peggy Boykin CAMDEN - Peggy Griggs Boykin, 75, of Camden, SC, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Born in Bennettsville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Carl and Sarah Jackson Griggs, and the wife of the late Freddy Boykin. She was a member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Peggy is survived by her children, Brevard Boykin of Lugoff, Harriet Boykin-Garity (Patrick) of Lugoff, Ned Boykin (Kerry) of Lexington; grandchildren, McClellan, Katherine, and Elizabeth Boykin and John Boykin Garity; and sisters, Marilyn Jenkins (Robert) of Camden, Karen Garrett (Glenn) of Irmo, Connie Sessions of Aiken, and Meltha Griggs of Lugoff. Services will be private. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 210, Columbia, SC 29210 (team name Peggy's Love). Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on May 15, 2020.