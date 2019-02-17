Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Clegg. View Sign

Peggy Abell Clegg BLYTHEWOOD Peggy Abell Clegg, 86, widow of Carl McGehee Clegg, died Friday, February 15, 2019. Born on March 16, 1932 in Blythewood, she was a daughter of the late Brooks and Leila Hagood Abell. Peggy lived her adult years in the same home that she was raised in. For many years, she worked at Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company until her retirement. After Peggy retired, she met and married the love of her life, Carl. Together they shared many moments in the short time that they had with each other. They loved to travel, hunt, fish, attend church functions and be in the presence of family and friends. Family was always first and foremost in Peggy's life. Throughout the years, she enjoyed hosting and cooking for various family functions. Each Sunday, as soon as church was dismissed, Peggy spent lunch and the rest of the afternoon with her sister, Betty. She will be remembered as the "second mother" to her nieces and nephew, her genuine acts of kindness, quick wit, and generosity to others. Peggy was a member of Sandy Level Baptist Church, where she was active with the Gleaners Sunday School Class for many years. She is survived by her loving sister, whom is just 11 months younger, Betty Abell Boney Price; her nephew and nieces that she treated just as her own: S. Gregory "Greg" Boney (Jaynie), Melissa A. "Lisa" Boney Clark (Jerry) and Donna C. Boney Raines (Brian), all of Blythewood; two great-nephews, Evan Wayne Clark, of Urbana, IL and Robert Brooks "Bobby" Raines, of Blythewood. The graveside service for Mrs. Clegg will be held 1 o'clock Wednesday, February 20th, in St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery, 105 Main Street, Blythewood with the Rev. Christopher Hanley officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5 until 7 o'clock at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Serving as pallbearers will be; Ed Wilson, Eddie Baughman, Jerry Kaiser, Clark Abell, Richard Abell, Walter Gregg, Kenny Sanders, and Woody Wilson. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt "Thank You" to Peggy's many special friends for their acts of kindness, unwavering love, and genuine support throughout her life and recent decline. Memorials may be made to Sandy Level Baptist Church, 408 Blythewood Road, Blythewood, SC 29016, or to a Children's . Memories and condolences may be shared at

Peggy Abell Clegg BLYTHEWOOD Peggy Abell Clegg, 86, widow of Carl McGehee Clegg, died Friday, February 15, 2019. Born on March 16, 1932 in Blythewood, she was a daughter of the late Brooks and Leila Hagood Abell. Peggy lived her adult years in the same home that she was raised in. For many years, she worked at Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company until her retirement. After Peggy retired, she met and married the love of her life, Carl. Together they shared many moments in the short time that they had with each other. They loved to travel, hunt, fish, attend church functions and be in the presence of family and friends. Family was always first and foremost in Peggy's life. Throughout the years, she enjoyed hosting and cooking for various family functions. Each Sunday, as soon as church was dismissed, Peggy spent lunch and the rest of the afternoon with her sister, Betty. She will be remembered as the "second mother" to her nieces and nephew, her genuine acts of kindness, quick wit, and generosity to others. Peggy was a member of Sandy Level Baptist Church, where she was active with the Gleaners Sunday School Class for many years. She is survived by her loving sister, whom is just 11 months younger, Betty Abell Boney Price; her nephew and nieces that she treated just as her own: S. Gregory "Greg" Boney (Jaynie), Melissa A. "Lisa" Boney Clark (Jerry) and Donna C. Boney Raines (Brian), all of Blythewood; two great-nephews, Evan Wayne Clark, of Urbana, IL and Robert Brooks "Bobby" Raines, of Blythewood. The graveside service for Mrs. Clegg will be held 1 o'clock Wednesday, February 20th, in St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery, 105 Main Street, Blythewood with the Rev. Christopher Hanley officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5 until 7 o'clock at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Serving as pallbearers will be; Ed Wilson, Eddie Baughman, Jerry Kaiser, Clark Abell, Richard Abell, Walter Gregg, Kenny Sanders, and Woody Wilson. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt "Thank You" to Peggy's many special friends for their acts of kindness, unwavering love, and genuine support throughout her life and recent decline. Memorials may be made to Sandy Level Baptist Church, 408 Blythewood Road, Blythewood, SC 29016, or to a Children's . Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Funeral Home Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel

7600 Trenholm Road

Columbia , SC 29223

(803) 754-6290 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations