1/1
Peggy Crowley Williams
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Crowley Williams
April 10, 1932 - November 28, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - A memorial service for Peggy Crowley Williams, 88, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Williams died Saturday, November 28, 2020. Born in Hartsville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Keith Crowley and Ruth Goodson Crowley. She attended Hartsville High School and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Charlotte, NC. Mrs. Williams worked as a Registered Nurse until she retired. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed a good game of Bridge. She was a member of Union United Methodist Church in Irmo, and was an avid volunteer with Sharing God's Love.
Mrs. Williams was a very loving Mother, Grandmother, and loved her family. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved and knew her.
Surviving are her son, Charles E. Smith (Laura); daughter, Cynthia A. Fianchino; grandchildren, Justin P. Fianchino and Hayley A. Fianchino; and great-granddaughter, Sofia A. Fianchino, all of Columbia.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William Gary Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sharing God's Love, 147 Friarsgate Blvd, Irmo, SC 29063 or Union UMC, 7582 Woodrow St, Irmo, SC 29063.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork
Send Flowers
DEC
6
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork
7600 WOODROW ST
Irmo, SC 29063
8037322211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved