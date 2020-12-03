Peggy Crowley Williams
April 10, 1932 - November 28, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - A memorial service for Peggy Crowley Williams, 88, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Williams died Saturday, November 28, 2020. Born in Hartsville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Keith Crowley and Ruth Goodson Crowley. She attended Hartsville High School and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Charlotte, NC. Mrs. Williams worked as a Registered Nurse until she retired. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed a good game of Bridge. She was a member of Union United Methodist Church in Irmo, and was an avid volunteer with Sharing God's Love.
Mrs. Williams was a very loving Mother, Grandmother, and loved her family. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved and knew her.
Surviving are her son, Charles E. Smith (Laura); daughter, Cynthia A. Fianchino; grandchildren, Justin P. Fianchino and Hayley A. Fianchino; and great-granddaughter, Sofia A. Fianchino, all of Columbia.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William Gary Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sharing God's Love, 147 Friarsgate Blvd, Irmo, SC 29063 or Union UMC, 7582 Woodrow St, Irmo, SC 29063.
