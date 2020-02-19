Peggy D. Turner DENMARK - A memorial service for Peggy Jean Daniels Turner, 79, of Denmark, SC will be held at two o'clock p.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Bethel Park United Methodist Church with the Reverend Judy Hames officiating; burial will follow in the Denmark Cemetery. The family will receive friends from twelve-thirty p.m. until the time of the service at the church on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be given in Peggy's memory to the Caring Ministry, c/o Bethel Park United Methodist Church, 25 Beech St., Denmark, SC 29042. Peggy passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. Born in Laurel Hill, NC, she was a daughter of the late Henry "Bud" Daniels and Ancie Dell Caulder Daniels. Survivors include her husband, John Daniel "Jack" Turner; a son and daughter-in-law Robert William "Rob" and Heather Lewis of Longs, SC; a daughter Susan Victoria T. Swisher of Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren Brayden Lewis, Jackson Lewis, Reid Willard, Austin Willard, Shelby Swisher, Jeffrey Swisher and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Billy Hugh Daniels. Visit our on-line registry atwww.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 19, 2020