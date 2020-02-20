Peggy Dunn LEXINGTON Funeral services for Peggy Dunn, 76, will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Red Bank Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Rock Hill, SC at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Memorials may be made to Red Bank Baptist Church Building Fund, 120 Community Dr., Lexington, SC 29073. Mrs. Dunn was born September 8, 1943 in Mullins, SC and passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Alene and George White. She was a member of Red Bank Baptist Church and the Rena Steele Sunday school class. She was faithful to her church and loved the Lord. Mrs. Dunn is survived by her daughter, Wendy Carter (Mike) of Lexington; grandson, Paul Carter of Lexington; sister, Ann Ammons of Marion, SC; brother, G. C. White (Jean) of Marion, SC, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Herman "Roy" Dunn. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Feb. 20, 2020