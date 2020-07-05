1/1
Peggy G. Shaw
Peggy G. Shaw COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Peggy G. Shaw, 87, of Columbia, will be held 11 o'clock, Saturday, July 11th, at St. Martin's-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church Memory Garden. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Shaw was born August 4, 1932 in Aiken, SC and was a daughter of the late Robert Ernest and Daisy Owens Greene. She attended Aiken schools and went on to attend and graduate from Winthrop College. She was a long-time member of St. Martin's-in-the-Fields and was a volunteer in the church office. Survivors include her daughter, Julie Evans Bell; and grandson, Corey Britton Bell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joel F. Evans; brothers, Donald Owens Greene, and James Stephen Greene. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Martin's-in-the-Fields, 5220 Clemson Avenue, Columbia, SC 29206, or to a charity of one's choice. Memories and condolences can be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com

Published in The State on Jul. 5, 2020.
