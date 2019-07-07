Peggy Bouknight Hawkins PROSPERITY - Peggy Bouknight Hawkins, 80, died Friday, July 5, 2019 at Saluda Nursing Home. Born on June 18, 1939 in Newberry, Mrs. Hawkins was a daughter of the late Larry and Viola Long Bouknight. She was a retired employee of G.E./ Mepco. She was a member of Mt. Pilgrim Lutheran Church where she was active in the Swingers and the W.E.L.C.A. She enjoyed working and spending time in her yard. She loved doing crafts and made all of the Chrismons for the Chrismon tree at Mt. Pilgrim. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Marvin Hawkins; daughters, Trudy (Ned) Brewer of Prosperity, and Wanda (Edwin) Havird of Prosperity; a son, Marvi Dean (Andy) Hawkins of Prosperity; sisters, Marny Sanders of Virginia Beach, VA, Kathy Dorroh of Greenwood, and Gayle Seals of Piedmont; 7 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Marvin Boukinght. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Mt. Pilgrim Lutheran Church by the Rev. Bobby Morris. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service in the church fellowship hall. Memorials may be made to Mt. Pilgrim Lutheran Church 2336 Mt. Pilgrim Church Road, Prosperity, SC 29127. The family would like to thank the Saluda Nursing Home and Dr. Sawyer and his staff for their love and care. McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswain-evans.com.
Published in The State on July 7, 2019