Peggy Walker Jarvis COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Peggy Walker Jarvis, 87, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Jarvis, widow of Harold S. Jarvis, died Saturday, April 20, 2019. Born in Laurens, S.C. on October 13, 1931, she was a daughter of the late John and Agnes Walker. Peggy retired after 31 years from Sears and was a volunteer for 30 years at Baptist Hospital. She was also an active member of Rosewood Baptist Church for over 50 years. Surviving are her sons, Bert Holland (Donna) and Greg Holland (Kay), her three precious grandchildren, Brian, Julie and Heather; and her niece, Elizabeth Bennett (Charles). In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her first husband, George H. Holland and her sister, Mary Ray. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartstrings Hospice, 115 Blarney Dr, Columbia, SC 29223. The family would like to extend special appreciation to Juanita Coleman for her loving and compassionate care. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Apr. 22, 2019