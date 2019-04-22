Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Jarvis. View Sign

Peggy Walker Jarvis COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Peggy Walker Jarvis, 87, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Jarvis, widow of Harold S. Jarvis, died Saturday, April 20, 2019. Born in Laurens, S.C. on October 13, 1931, she was a daughter of the late John and Agnes Walker. Peggy retired after 31 years from Sears and was a volunteer for 30 years at Baptist Hospital. She was also an active member of Rosewood Baptist Church for over 50 years. Surviving are her sons, Bert Holland (Donna) and Greg Holland (Kay), her three precious grandchildren, Brian, Julie and Heather; and her niece, Elizabeth Bennett (Charles). In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her first husband, George H. Holland and her sister, Mary Ray. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartstrings Hospice, 115 Blarney Dr, Columbia, SC 29223. The family would like to extend special appreciation to Juanita Coleman for her loving and compassionate care. Memories may be shared at

Peggy Walker Jarvis COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Peggy Walker Jarvis, 87, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Jarvis, widow of Harold S. Jarvis, died Saturday, April 20, 2019. Born in Laurens, S.C. on October 13, 1931, she was a daughter of the late John and Agnes Walker. Peggy retired after 31 years from Sears and was a volunteer for 30 years at Baptist Hospital. She was also an active member of Rosewood Baptist Church for over 50 years. Surviving are her sons, Bert Holland (Donna) and Greg Holland (Kay), her three precious grandchildren, Brian, Julie and Heather; and her niece, Elizabeth Bennett (Charles). In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her first husband, George H. Holland and her sister, Mary Ray. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartstrings Hospice, 115 Blarney Dr, Columbia, SC 29223. The family would like to extend special appreciation to Juanita Coleman for her loving and compassionate care. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Apr. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close